In-depth review of XO in German c't magazine

There's a glowing review of the OLPC project and its XO machine in the current issue 07/2007 of c't magazine. The in-depth article by Dr. Jürgen Rink describes the project's history and educational ambitions as well as its current prototype hardware and software. One very interesting detail is a comparison of the XO's novel dual-mode display in low light and bright sun light, at normal size and magnified:
On the left, under indoor lighting, the colored backlight shines through holes in the reflective layer. On the right, when brightly lit outdoors, the reflection is so strong that the backlight is not even visible anymore, thus creating a gray-scale image. The photographs show one of the example Etoys projects.
The magazine is available now at kiosks until next week, or via mail order. In a few weeks the article should be available online via click&buy.
