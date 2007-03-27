Croquet SDK 1.0 released

Croquet, Tweak, Squeak, Etoys, OLPC, and more
Yes, interessting, but how can I connect to a World. Is there any Tutorials online? I saw the Video Tutorials on the Croquet Web Side but When I redo the steps I dont found something to connect.
"Croquet" is an SDK, a Software Development Kit, used to develop online-worlds. It is not an actual world ready to connect to. However, the "Cobalt" project aims to provide such a world, it is implemented in Croquet, and you find out about it on the Croquet web site.
