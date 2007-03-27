Tuesday, March 27, 2007

Croquet SDK 1.0 released


Get it while it's hot from the equally new Croquet Consortium web site.
Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

2 comments:

Yohane Rockett said...

Yes, interessting, but how can I connect to a World. Is there any Tutorials online? I saw the Video Tutorials on the Croquet Web Side but When I redo the steps I dont found something to connect.

July 05, 2008
CroqueTweaker said...

"Croquet" is an SDK, a Software Development Kit, used to develop online-worlds. It is not an actual world ready to connect to. However, the "Cobalt" project aims to provide such a world, it is implemented in Croquet, and you find out about it on the Croquet web site.

July 06, 2008

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 