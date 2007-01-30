Stripped XO

Early in January, my laptop was the star of a photo shooting for the German issue of MIT's Technology Review. We took off the plastic enclosure of the "brick", it was pretty interesting, for example to see how the whole display in its metallic housing is carefully held by rubber mounts.
This photograph was published in the magazin's current issue (02/07), along with a shot of the main board (which sits behind the display). The accompanying text not only provided a description of the parts, but also highlighted some design decisions that makes it unique hardware-wise. OLPC's educational goals were already reported on in the previous issue.
Image courtesy of http://www.heise.de/tr/magazin/
The colors are off for some reason after uploading to blogger - they were fine on my disk. Sorry.
