OLPC, graphics, and more

I just returned from a nice productive visit to California, where I brought back my very own $100-laptop. Got the camera working in Etoys (see picture on the right, showing Yoshiki and me) with just a few patches to Diego's code.
We also went to visit Keith Packard and Carl Worth of Cairo fame in Portland. Had a nice chat about Twin and then hacked away on a Pepsi version of image compositing operators. A very interesting meeting it was, with the old folks (Alan Kay, Jim Gettys) and the younger ones all sharing their thoughts.
And back to OLPC, read this nice essay titled Free Laptops: Creating, Producing and Sharing a Revolution.
2 comments:
Very good and interesting article.
But Pepsi link does not work.
Regards,
-- Gal Zsolt
( ~ CalmoSoft ~ )
I understand Ian's server is on a move, try again in a few days.
