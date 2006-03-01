skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Dr. Bert Freudenberg
Croquet, Tweak, Squeak, Etoys, OLPC, and more
Wednesday, March 01, 2006
Sophie movies
Steve is posting
screen clips
of progress in Sophie (a.k.a. the Future of the Book), which is developed in Squeak with a Tweak UI. It's looking nicer and nicer every week.
Posted by
Bert
at
8:57 PM
Labels:
smalltalk
,
sophie
,
squeak
,
tweak
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
About Me
Bert
View my complete profile
Search This Blog
Loading...
Labels
squeak
(32)
smalltalk
(24)
olpc
(19)
etoys
(18)
coding
(14)
croquet
(13)
tweak
(13)
sugar
(12)
javascript
(3)
opengl
(3)
performance
(3)
sophie
(2)
cairo
(1)
mac
(1)
minecraft
(1)
raspberry pi
(1)
Blog Archive
►
2014
(2)
►
August
(1)
►
July
(1)
►
2013
(2)
►
December
(1)
►
February
(1)
►
2012
(1)
►
October
(1)
►
2011
(1)
►
August
(1)
►
2010
(3)
►
September
(1)
►
June
(1)
►
January
(1)
►
2008
(3)
►
December
(3)
►
2007
(10)
►
April
(1)
►
March
(4)
►
February
(1)
►
January
(4)
▼
2006
(10)
►
December
(1)
►
October
(1)
►
September
(2)
►
April
(2)
▼
March
(2)
Smalltalk Party Brussels 11 March 2006
Sophie movies
►
February
(1)
►
January
(1)
►
2005
(14)
►
December
(1)
►
October
(1)
►
August
(1)
►
May
(1)
►
April
(1)
►
March
(2)
►
February
(6)
►
January
(1)
Related Links
Etoys
Squeak
Sugar
OLPC
Croquet
No comments:
Post a Comment