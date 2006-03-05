skip to main
Sunday, March 05, 2006
Smalltalk Party Brussels 11 March 2006
Only six days left to the
Smalltalk Party in Brussels
! I'll be there, and
more interesting people
, too. You should come, too!
Posted by
Bert
at
12:35 PM
Labels:
smalltalk
