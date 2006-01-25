Croquet & Tweak at NASA

Ted Shab posted
a job offer to the ECOOP list. Part of it was this:
We are currently building a [...] testbed for user-experience exploration in Squeak (Smalltalk) (really). The resulting framework will be used by the various NASA centers [...] to build distributed, multi-mission systems for planning and executing a variety of NASA missions, including robotic (e.g. Mars rovers & deep- space probes) and manned (e.g. the new Moon/Mars exploration effort, including the Crew Exploration Vehicle currently being designed).
Andreas Raab commented
:
FWIW, this project uses Croquet and Tweak. If you ever wanted to work with a bunch of really sharp guys this is definitely a place to consider.
Sounds cool :)
