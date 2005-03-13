Tweak Tutorial

Croquet, Tweak, Squeak, Etoys, OLPC, and more
Thanks for the tutorial. I noticed one problem however, In the balance method of BankAccount bewareOf: should be something like beAwareOf:. To 'beware of' means to 'be careful', 'be wary', 'be on guard' because of expected danger. To 'be aware of' means to 'be cognizant of', to 'know about'.
"To be on guard" is actually the meaning we intended - if someone wants to react to changes in this field, he needs to look for the event specified. It's like a flag or sign that signals "danger ahead, this has changed, please act accordingly, proceed with caution". We pondered various anntoations but settled on this.However, neither of us is a native speaker, so we may well get convinced otherwise if you have a really good suggestion (beAwareOf: feels a bit awkward, too).
I agree beAwareOf: is awkward but I thought "be aware of this event" was what you actually meant. Telling an object to beware of a normal event doesn't make sense to me. The update of a field value is not an abnormal or unexpected or dangerous event. Perhaps you mean beware because there's a danger you will overlook implementing a handler for this event that you probably really want to handle. But thats really a warning to the programmer rather than a message to the object.How about beReadyFor: or respondTo: or watchFor: or takeActionOn: or the more prosaic but typical registerEvent:. Don't know if you'll like any of these. In my opinion there all better than the implications of danger in bewareOf:. From what I've read, both you and Andreas express yourselves in English very well but you might want to solicit more input from other native speakers on this. I'm American by the way.Cheers
Sorry, my second paragraph shows I didn't read your explanation carefully enough. That paragraph could be worded a bit differently but in general I object to telling an object that there is 'danger ahead' and that it should 'proceed with caution' because of a normal event.
I've taken the discussion to the mailing list.
Post a Comment
5 comments:
Thanks for the tutorial. I noticed one problem however, In the balance method of BankAccount bewareOf: should be something like beAwareOf:. To 'beware of' means to 'be careful', 'be wary', 'be on guard' because of expected danger. To 'be aware of' means to 'be cognizant of', to 'know about'.
"To be on guard" is actually the meaning we intended - if someone wants to react to changes in this field, he needs to look for the event specified. It's like a flag or sign that signals "danger ahead, this has changed, please act accordingly, proceed with caution". We pondered various anntoations but settled on this.
However, neither of us is a native speaker, so we may well get convinced otherwise if you have a really good suggestion (beAwareOf: feels a bit awkward, too).
I agree beAwareOf: is awkward but I thought "be aware of this event" was what you actually meant.
Telling an object to beware of a normal event doesn't make sense to me. The update of a field value is not an abnormal or unexpected or dangerous event. Perhaps you mean beware because there's a danger you will overlook implementing a handler for this event that you probably really want to handle. But thats really a warning to the programmer rather than a message to the object.
How about beReadyFor: or respondTo: or watchFor: or takeActionOn: or the more prosaic but typical registerEvent:.
Don't know if you'll like any of these. In my opinion there all better than the implications of danger in bewareOf:. From what I've read, both you and Andreas express yourselves in English very well but you might want to solicit more input from other native speakers on this. I'm American by the way.
Cheers
Sorry, my second paragraph shows I didn't read your explanation carefully enough. That paragraph could be worded a bit differently but in general I object to telling an object that there is 'danger ahead' and that it should 'proceed with caution' because of a normal event.
I've taken the discussion to the mailing list.
Post a Comment