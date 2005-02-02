Wednesday, February 02, 2005

Dynamic Textures

We've been wondering for a while, why screen updates are more expensive than expected in the Tweak overlay. Now I debugged into this and it turns out we're uploading the whole texture even if only a small part was changed. The relevant code is in OGLTextureManager>>uploadTexture:dirtyRect:. A partial upload using glTexSubImage2D() is only performed if the texture in use is not static.

Having found out what's going on it's easy to fix, a one-line change in TeapotMorph>>glRenderTweakCostume:on: does the trick:
texCache isStatic: false.
As simple as that - I just posted the update.
