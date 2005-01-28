Profiling + Vector Math = Performance

Not quite. There are two things you have to keep in mind when it comes to performance:
- When in doubt, measure.
- You are in doubt.
So we looked at the code. Every fish was told to swim in the main direction of its neighbors, that is the fishes within a certain radius. Processing continued only for those fishes in range.
Sounds quite reasonable, doesn't it? The only problem was that to find the neighbors for a fish, the distance to each other fish was compared to the radius. Not only does this result in a quadratic complexity (every fish was tested against every other) but the distance check was this:
(((thisFish position x - otherFish position x) *This guy knows how to take the distance of two points in 3D, and he knows that the square is the product of a number with itself. Very well, but very slow, too.
(thisFish position x - otherFish position x))+
((thisFish position y - otherFish position y) *
(thisFish position y - otherFish position y))+
((thisFish position z - otherFish position z) *
(thisFish position z - otherFish position z))) sqrt
Vectors in Croquet are represented as FloatArrays, and for a good reason. The reason is that you can compute sums, products, etc. of a zillion numbers very rapidly, just by invoking a single method. This is way faster than doing a component-wise computation on your own. There's a drawback too, which is that because the internal representation of a float in a FloatArray and the one in a normal Float object differs, it is rather expensive to read or write individual elements from such an array.
So to make your math go fast, use vectors instead of home-brew arithmetic. The whole mess above can be replaced by this:
(thisFish position - otherFish position) lengthwhich is way faster.
Of course, one can further improve this by omitting the square root inside #length, by using #squaredLength and comparing to the squared radius, but that would be nit-picking. And of course one should reduce the overall algorithmic complexity from O(n²) to O(n log n), but that's just common sense.
The point I want to drive home is this: Use the class library wisely. If something is too slow, chances are you're doing it the wrong way. Look for examples in the image, there almost always is one. For a nice example of vector math look at the particle system (TParticle).
2 comments:
neat!
i just discovered that about 55% of my code's time is being used in TAvatar >> extent, (which boils down to 30% in TGroup >> boundingBox and another 20% tacked on by TMesh >> boundingBox).
I call TAvatar extent once per frame per avatar per collision object.
.. A quick change to Latch the value of extent just knocked that 55% down to 0%, and it's visibly quite faster when connected.
Bounding boxes are second-class citizens in Croquet. The primary bounding volume is the sphere, indeed a hierarchy of spheres organized as sphere tree. So depending on what you need the avatar's extent for you might be better off using its bounding sphere.
